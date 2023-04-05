'Siiiiiuu' - Commentator mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after Al-Nassr superstar's penalty, video goes viral 

A French commentator reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's opening penalty in Al Nassr's 5-0 mauling of Al Adalah on Tuesday (April 4) by mimicking his iconic 'Siu' celebration.

Ronaldo was at his usual best, grabbing a brace as Al Nassr romped to victory at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. The first came from the spot in the 40th minute. The Portuguese icon smashed home past Milan Mijatovic and wheeled away to the corner to celebrate in his trademark fashion.

The Al Nassr frontman jumped up and delivered his 'Siuu' celebration much to fans' delight. It was Ronaldo's tenth goal for the club. RMC Sport streamed the game on their Twitch channel. One of their French commentators got caught up in the excitement and mimicked Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration on air.

RMC Sport @RMCsport LE BUUUUUT DE RONALDO QUI TRANSFORME LE PENALTY ! Al Nassr passe devant grâce à CR7, 1-0 !



Ronaldo added another superb strike, while Anderson Talisca and Ayman Yahya (2) were also on target for Rudi Garcia's side. The victory leaves Al Nassr second, one point behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad.

The Portuguese great has become one of the most captivating players to grace the game during his illustrious career. He inspires fans with not only his trickery on the ball and phenomenal shooting but also his creative celebrations.

Ronaldo recently added a new celebration to his collection. His 'sleeping' celebration has also been added to EA Sports videogame FIFA 23.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior adds painting of Cristiano Ronaldo to his home gym

Vinicius adds a picture of Ronaldo (not in pic) to his home gym.

Vinicius recently met Cristiano Ronaldo when Real Madrid visited Saudi Arabia for their Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona in January. The Portuguese icon jokingly requested that Vinicius add a picture of himself at his home gym, per the Mirror.

The Brazilian attacker has a collection of superstar sporting figures' pictures plastered around the walls of his gym in Madrid. These include Ronaldo Nazario, Pele, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

In a video released by Los Blancos' Twitter account, the duo exchanged pleasantries before Ronaldo made his request to be put on the 'wall of legends'. He said:

“I am missing."

Vinicius granted his request, as he added a painting of Cristiano Ronaldo next to Bryant on his wall. The Brazilian will now work out with his idol to watch on.

The legendary attacker cemented his legacy with Los Merengues, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius named him his idol in an Instagram post following their meeting in January.

