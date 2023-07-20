"Silence the haters", "Tell them again" - Arsenal fans react as Kai Havertz makes claim on social media after 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars

Fans have reacted to Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz's social media post after scoring in the pre-season game against the MLS All-Stars on July 19.

Many criticized Havertz after his dismal showing in the skill challenge during the Gunners' pre-season ahead of the game against the MLS side. The German failed to find the back of the net on a single occasion from the volley challenge.

The former Chelsea star, however, was on the scoresheet during the game against MLS All-Stars. He chested the ball down before smashing a left-footed effort home to score the Gunners' final goal in a 5-0 win.

"Hav that."

"Silence the haters."

"Tell them again!"

Fans are hoping that Havertz gets back to his best form at Arsenal. The latest game against the MLS All-Stars was a good sign. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Kai Havertz's social media post:

Jack @ZazeIHD @kaihavertz29 @karthikadhaigal Kai saw all those comps and said hold my beer

Boychild 🤕🚶🇺🇬 @abaasa__ @kaihavertz29 I'm seeing a treble in a couple of months ahead

Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea for £65 million in the summer transfer window.

He was an important player for the Blues and scored a few crucial goals, including the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

However, often used as a striker, he never actually materialized the potential that he showed at Bayer Leverkusen. The German registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games for Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Kai Havertz's playing position

During his Chelsea stint, Kai Havertz was often used as the leading striker. However, at Bayer Leverkusen, he played mostly as an attacking midfielder. Hence, fans are interested to know the position he will play at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta recently discussed Havertz's attributes and pointed out the position in which the German can be expected to play in the coming season. He said (via GOAL):

“He gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man. So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

Kai Havertz can flourish in this Arsenal side under Arteta that plays free-flowing attacking football. Fans will keep a keen eye on the German's adaptation process at his new club during the 2023-24 season.