"Silencing the haters once AGAIN", "The greatest team in England" - Liverpool fans in jubilant mood after 4-3 comeback win against Fulham

Liverpool fans conveyed their joy on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds produced a miraculous comeback to secure a thrilling 4-3 win against Fulham on Sunday, December 3.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set Anfield alight after his stunning free-kick found the back of the net in the 20th minute to break the deadlock. The ball dipped and crashed against the underside of the crossbar. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, it hit Bernd Leno on the way in and was later credited as an own goal.

Harry Wilson returned to haunt his former club four minutes later, poking the ball between Kelleher's legs to level the scores. Alexis Mac Allister scored a goal-of-the-season contender in the 38th minute, unleashing a strike from more than 30 yards out and finding the top-right corner.

The Cottagers showed great resilience to get back into the game in first-half stoppage time with Kenny Tete's effort. Kelleher should have done better to make the save but was unable to prevent the scoreline reading 2-2.

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot and were unlucky not to take the lead in the 53rd minute after Darwin Nunez's effort crashed against the crossbar. However, the Reds' tempo slowed down in the last quarter of the match and they were swiftly punished for it in the 80th minute.

Tom Cairney dinked a lovely ball towards the back post. Bobby De Cordova-Reid leaped over Kostas Tsimikas to brilliantly head the ball into the net. Mohamed Salah blazed a simple chance over the bar four minutes later, but Wataru Endo dispatched another screamer into the top-right corner in the 87th minute to level the scores.

Alexander-Arnold found the bottom-left corner a minute later from the edge of the box to complete a remarkable 4-3 comeback. Liverpool are now second in the league table with 31 points from 14 games, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Who performed the best for Liverpool during their 4-3 win against Fulham?

Liverpool depicted great perseverance to come from a goal behind to defeat Fulham 4-3 on Sunday. Let's take a look at who was the Player of the Match (as per FotMob).

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the highest rating (8.4) of any player on the pitch. The 25-year-old started the game as an inverted right-back before playing in midfield in the second half following Joe Gomez's introduction to the game.

The England international scored one goal, while his free-kick was harshly given as a Leno own-goal. He also created two big chances and completed 66 out of his 81 passes with an accuracy of 81%.

Moreover, Alexander-Arnold looked assured defensively too, making 10 recoveries. He also won three duels and won 100% of his tackles.