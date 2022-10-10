“Silly law” - Gary Lineker slams VAR decision against Manchester United in 2-1 Everton win

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has slammed VAR's decision to overrule Marcus Rashford's goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

Rashford thought he had given the Red Devils a 3-1 lead in the 82nd minute when he burst forward and struck past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The English forward's celebrations were cut short when VAR advised referee David Coote to check the pitchside monitor for a potential handball in the build-up.

Coote deemed Rashford to have handballed while taking the bouncing ball into his stride.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked perplexed by the decision, which appeared harsh given the circumstances.

Lineker was outraged by the overrule of the goal, tweeting:

"Rashford goal ruled out by VAR for a completely inadvertent handball. Silly, silly law."

The decision ended up not having too much of an impact on proceedings as Ten Hag's men saw out a deserved 2-1 win over the Toffees.

It sees them sit fifth in the league with five wins and three defeats in their opening eight games.

Everton took the lead in just the fifth minute when Alex Owobi struck a brilliant effort past David De Gea.

However, the Red Devils found an equalizer in the 15th minute when Brazilian winger Antony found the far corner with an astute left-footed finish.

Antony becomes the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo then grabbed his 700th club-career goal which will come as a relief to the forward who had managed just one goal so far this season.

The Portuguese striker pounced on Casemiro's through ball to fire past Pickford in the 44th minute.

Kings Casemiro provides the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal to put Manchester United 2-1 up.Kings Casemiro provides the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal to put Manchester United 2-1 up.Kings 👑👑 https://t.co/iVNMEr4RlX

Manchester United impress against Everton

The Red Devils put in a good performance

Manchester United perhaps put in their best performance under Ten Hag at Goodison Park.

They were assured in defense and were a threat going forward despite Anthony Martial having to come off with a knock in the first half.

Rashford, Ronaldo and Antony proved to be too much to handle for the Everton backline.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Manchester United have a new star Manchester United have a new star 💫 https://t.co/WSwTvAtwwe

There were nervy moments for the Red Devils, with Casemiro having been at fault for the Toffees' opener but the Brazilian midfielder improved as the game wore on.

Next up for the Red Devils is the visit of Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on October 13. Ten Hag's men dispatched the Cypriot minnows 3-2 last week.

They then host Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16 looking to keep the momentum going.

