"Similar to Messi" - Mikael Silvestre believes Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is among the 3 best players in the world currently

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is having a phenomenal season with the Reds. The Egyptian is being praised by fans and pundits alike as arguably the best player in the world right now. Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre also had similar praise for Salah. He has placed the Egyptian among the top three best players in the world currently.

Mohamed Salah is currently the top goal scorer and top assist provider in the Premier League. The Liverpool striker has smashed in a total of 15 goals for the Reds and has provided nine assists. Salah has been brilliant and consistent over the past few seasons as well. This is a great achievement for someone who was constantly labeled a "one-season wonder."

RNComps @rhnlocked Most goals in the premier league since Mohammed Salah’s arrival. Unmatched consistency at the highest level only shown by very few individuals.🔥 Most goals in the premier league since Mohammed Salah’s arrival. Unmatched consistency at the highest level only shown by very few individuals.🔥 https://t.co/SXiv9bRHx8

Former Manchester United player and Premier League legend Mikael Silvestre recently did an interview with SI where he was asked about his opinion on Salah. Silvestre heaped praise on the Egyptian for his exceptional skills and goal scoring abilities.

He even compared Salah's abilities to seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. He said:

"I watch him, he does two or three moves every time and he does it to perfection so the defenders can't touch him. Even if they do it’s risky because it’s a penalty or free kick. He's got that ability, similar to Messi, where he's in control of the ball all the time and the ball is that close, just one extra touch and he's away or defenders have to commit a foul to get the ball off him.

Silvestre further added:

"Right now, he's up there for sure. Ignore his Ballon d'Or place, I love Messi but for him to be 1st, Cristiano 6th and Salah 7th? On current form right now, Mo Salah is top 3 for sure."

Liverpool working on extending Mohamed Salah's contract

Mohamed Salah's current contract with Liverpool will end in June 2023. The Reds are trying hard to get Salah to sign a contract extension this year itself. There were rumors flying around stating that the 29-year old would consider leaving the club if the right offer came for him.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to be calm about the situation. Speaking to Sky Sports news, Klopp revealed that they are having a really good conversation with Salah about his contract extension.

"We are in really good conversations.I want it to happen, but when? I couldn't care less." said Jurgen Klopp.

The exceptional form that Mo Salah is in right now is certainly frightening for rival teams. Liverpool fans are enjoying the show and are praying for the Egyptian to keep up his form and not get injured.

Edited by Aditya Singh