"Similar profile to Marcus Rashford" – Louis Saha outlines reservations over Manchester United's reported £105 million bid for French attacker

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that he is unconvinced about Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani's reported £105 million price tag.

Kolo Muani, 24, has emerged as a breakout striker in the Bundesliga since joining Frankfurt from Nantes on a Bosman move last summer. He has helped his current club maintain a top-four push in the ongoing 2022-23 Bundesliga season with his fine outings in the final third.

A right-footed forward adept at operating in multiple roles, Kolo Muani has drawn interest from a host of European clubs so far. Manchester United are lining up a hefty £105 million offer for the six-cap France international ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Bild.

Squawka @Squawka Five players have scored 10+ league goals and provided 10+ assists in Europe's top five divisions this season:



◉ Neymar

◉ Lionel Messi

◉ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

◉ Randal Kolo Muani

◉ Bukayo Saka



Speaking to Betfred, Saha shared his thoughts on Kolo Muani and insisted that he doesn't agree with his exorbitant price tag. He said:

"I think he's done fantastic over a short period of time with the French national team. I haven't witnessed enough of his games at Frankfurt but he's shown that he can play at a high level in the Champions League this season. I don't agree with the reported price tag as he wouldn't provide Manchester United with the same level of guarantee that someone like Harry Kane would offer."

Saha expressed his reservations about Manchester United's high-priced pursuit of Kolo Muani, comparing him to Marcus Rashford. He said:

"However, Randal is a very talented player, he's got great stamina, plenty of skills and he's aggressive in the box and good in front of goal.

"He has a similar profile to Marcus Rashford, so I understand why United would be considering him as a transfer target but I do have reservations about his price tag. I don't remember many Ballon d'Or winning players with price tags as large as his."

Kolo Muani, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 35 games for Frankfurt so far.

Louis Saha lavishes praise on Manchester United defender for his impressive season

When asked to opine about summer signing Lisandro Martinez's debut campaign at Old Trafford, Louis Saha responded to Betfred:

"He's a brilliant centre-back. People had their doubts about him when he first came to Manchester United regarding whether he had the physical capacity to defend efficiently in the air, but he's shown how capable he is and he's very clever defensively."

Comparing Martinez to United great Nemanja Vidic, Saha continued:

"I really like how calm he is and how good he is in a 50-50 and that makes the rest of his team calmer as a result of that. He plays a bit like how Nemanja Vidic did back in the day. To do what he's been doing in his first season in England has been amazing to see."

Martinez, who arrived from Ajax for £57 million last summer, has netted one goal in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

