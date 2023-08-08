"Similar in terms of their thinking behind the game" – Gary Neville likens Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to former Barcelona boss

Manchester United great Gary Neville has likened Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Aston Villa relished a great campaign last time around, achieving an UEFA Europa Conference League place in the Premier League standings. They ended the 2022-23 term at a respectable seventh spot with 61 points, just 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

After Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard last November, he helped the Midlands side turn the tables around. He guided them to 15 wins, four draws, and six losses in the Premier League last campaign.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville compared the ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager to Valverde while detailing his own personal experience from coaching Valencia in the 2015-16 season. He elaborated:

"I remember telling you about Valverde who went on to coach Barcelona. When I was at Valencia, I played Bilbao three times when I was there and he wasn't just one step ahead of me, he was 10 steps ahead. He changed three times in one game and I'd never seen anything like it to be honest with you and I always felt like I was massively behind."

Claiming Emery is similar to the ex-Barcelona boss, Neville continued:

"When you feel inferior on the touchline, there against Luis Enrique at Barcelona, Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid... Valverde and Emery, I think are similar in terms of their thinking behind the game."

Labelling both the Spanish tacticians as special, Neville concluded:

"I think the people who can do that, they're really special coaches, massively talented and I think Aston Villa have got someone there who could do really well for them that's why I put them sort of where I did in the top six. I do think they've got something going there."

Valverde, who is Athletic Bilbao's current boss, managed Barcelona between 2017 and 2020. He helped the Blaugrana lift four trophies, including two straight La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey crown in 2018.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa backed to impress

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor asserted that Unai Emery could help Aston Villa launch a top-four charge next season. He said:

"Since Unai Emery came in, if you look at the table, Villa would have finished in the top four if he'd have started the season. Now, he's got a pre-season abd already signed Youri Tielemans and Villa have got cash to spend. It wouldn't shock me if they are fighting for top four."

So far this summer, Aston Villa have added three new players to their squad. They have snapped up Moussa Diaby for around £52 million, Pau Torres in a £32 million deal and Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

Aston Villa, who registered three wins and three draws in their six friendly games, are set to open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Saturday (August 12). They are set to travel to Newcastle United.