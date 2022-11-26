"Simple as that, that's his job" - Roy Keane gives cold response to Manchester United star Harry Maguire's performance at FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has praised Harry Maguire for his performance in England's goalless draw with the USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 25.

Maguire made his 50th England appearance in a match where the Three Lions posed little to no threat to the opposition goal as the game ended in a stalemate.

He was possibly Gareth Southgate's side's best player on the pitch and was duly praised by Keane for the same. The former midfielder, however, was quick to add that Maguire is just doing his job.

"He's done well tonight. The reason he gets stick is because he's not playing well. That's football.

"For some reason everyone has sympathy for Harry Maguire. But he did do well tonight, done the basics right and defended, simple as that, that's his job," Keane said after the match (via Manchester Evening News).

He added:

"That will give him a little bit of confidence, with a clean sheet, but he's a big boy, he's got to accept the criticism and we'll give him a bit of praise because he's done well. That [playing passes out from the back] is one of his strengths anyway.

"He's lacked a little bit of confidence and that's what he's good at. But it's his number one priority to defend."

"He did head everything in that second half and will gain confidence from that" - Manchester United great Gary Neville on Maguire's performance against the USA

Maguire hasn't been up to the mark with Manchester United this season. He has made nine appearances for the club across competitions so far, totaling a little over 500 minutes of on-field action.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have been preferred over the English defender by manager Erik ten Hag.

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville agreed with Keane in his assessment of Maguire. He stressed that such a performance would give the defender confidence heading into the upcoming games.

He said:

"He needed to get through the game with a clean sheet - and needed to get through the game without being at fault for a goal. He did head everything in that second half and will gain confidence from that."

England will face Wales in their last FIFA World Cup group stage match on Tuesday, November 29. Even a draw would be enough to see them through to the Round of 16 of the competition.

