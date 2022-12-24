“Simply the best footballer ever!!” – Manchester United star sends special message to Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup triumph

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has sent a special message to Lionel Messi following Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday as the side lifted their third title in the competition.

Messi was at the heart of his team's campaign, scoring seven goals, including two in the finals, with three assists to boot, as the skipper was also awarded the Golden Ball.

The 35-year-old has now completed his trophy cabinet, with many declaring him the greatest of all time outright and heaping rich praise on Messi for all his achievements.

Martinez joined the bandwagon of well-wishers by putting out a heartfelt message to his Argentinian counterpart, wherein the center-back called him the 'best ever'.

Sharing a few snaps of himself with the PSG star from the final, Martinez wrote:

"On and off the pitch an example for all. Thank you Leo for being our leader towards this great dream we achieved. Simply the best footballer ever!!"

Lionel Messi put Argentina in front from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria doubled their advantage. France, who'd been abject for most of the time, were pulled back into the game single-handedly by Kylian Mbappe, who netted a quickfire brace to level the scores in the 81st minute.

Extra-time beckoned, and Messi scored another goal to restore Argentina's lead, only for Mbappe to spoil their celebrations once again by netting another penalty to bring up his hat-trick.

The PSG teammates converted their spot-kicks in the shootout but misses from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni allowed Gonzalo Montiel to seal the title for Albiceleste with the decisive kick.

Martinez himself played no part in the finals, having been an unused substitute on the bench for the showpiece clash on Sunday. However, his contributions during the campaign were invaluable, as he was a dependable figure in defense for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Lionel Messi settles the 'GOAT' debate by winning the World Cup

Despite all his achievements, there was a general opinion that Lionel Messi must win the FIFA World Cup in order to claim the 'greatest of all time' title outright.

But now, having fulfilled that condition too, there's little scope for any further debate, with the 35-year-old completing his illustrious trophy cabinet with the most prestigious trophy of them all.

Messi has nothing left to prove and might as well retire tomorrow.

