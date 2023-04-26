"Simply no comparison" - When Georgina Rodriguez admitted she was intimidated to work out with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez explained what it is like to work with the Portuguese ace in an interview in 2020.

Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes, not just in football but also in all of global sport. There have been various testimonials from his teammates and anyone who knows him about how he takes care of his body.

The Portugal legend's body and fitness levels are an inspiration to many. It has seen the all-time top-scorer in men's international football compete at the highest level in football, even at the age of 38.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, who is immensely fit herself, explained how hard he works on his fitness. In an interview with Women's Health magazine in 2020, she said (via Sports Manor):

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football [soccer]. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

When Patrice Evra recalled visiting Cristiano Ronaldo's house

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra once recalled visiting the Portuguese forward's home. He stated that people should refuse an invitation for lunch from the legendary footballer, as it can become tiresome.

Evra said (via SportsBible):

"I would give advice to anybody, when Cristiano invites you for lunch at his house, just say no.

"He said: 'Patrice, come over after training.' I went [and] you know I was really tired. At the table there was only salad and plain white chicken so I was like 'Okay...' and water, not any juice.

"We started eating and I was thinking some big meat would be coming after that but there was nothing."

He added:

"He had just finished and he stood up and he started playing with a ball, doing some skills and he said: 'Let's do some two-touch.' I was like: 'Can I just finish eating?' [Ronaldo replied:] 'No, let's play two-touch.’

"We start playing two-touch. After that he said let's go to the pool to swim, I was like 'Okay...' after going in the jacuzzi, the sauna, I'm done."

Evra concluded by pointing out how much Cristiano Ronaldo takes care of his body, saying:

"So that's why I would recommend to anyone when Cristiano invites you to his house, don't go. Just say no because this guy, he's a machine, he doesn't want to stop training. Being serious, he deserves everything he has as he has worked so hard."

Ronaldo's talent and hard work have seen him become one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has broken all goalscoring records for club and country and has also won five Ballons d'Or in addition to numerous team trophies.

