“Since they couldn’t get the GOAT, they went for ram” – Fans react to Inter Miami’s old Cristiano Ronaldo comment after Lionel Messi transfer

Fans reacted on Twitter after Inter Miami's old Cristiano Ronaldo comment on a TikTok video resurfaced after Lionel Messi's transfer.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players to ever grace the game and fiercely contested the GOAT debate. Both players have a genuine shout for it, with the Argentine ace winning seven Ballon d'Or awards, and the Portuguese superstar winning five.

Lionel Messi recently announced he would be joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires on June 30. The 35-year-old is expected to make an instant impact for David Beckham's side. However, fans discovered an old comment left by the club on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back on March 12, 2022, NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosted Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-2 win. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick to ensure the hosts secured all three points.

Manchester United posted a video of Tom Brady meeting Ronaldo on TikTok. Inter Miami then commented on the post with two goat emojis, alluding that they believed the Portugal skipper was the GOAT.

Fans reacted on Twitter after seeing this:

Janty @CFC_Janty Even Inter Miami knows Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT Even Inter Miami knows Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT 🐐😂 https://t.co/9AhamYaA1J

STARR🐋🆒💞🤩 @STARR26421358 See my homepage plz @CFC_Janty Absolutely no debate on that one. Ronaldo's talent, skills and achievements speak for themselves. He is undeniably the greatest of all time!See my homepage plz @CFC_Janty Absolutely no debate on that one. Ronaldo's talent, skills and achievements speak for themselves. He is undeniably the greatest of all time! 🔥🐐 See my homepage plz

Darlington ⚽📇 @Just_Darlington



But since they couldn't get the GOAT , they went for ram @CFC_Janty They know the truth.But since they couldn't get the GOAT, they went for ram @CFC_Janty They know the truth.But since they couldn't get the GOAT 🐐, they went for ram 🐏

Inter Miami's stance will likely change amid the impending arrival of Lionel Messi to the US. The Argentine skipper is expected to make his debut for the club against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Liverpool's director of research chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi using science

Liverpool director of research Dr. Ian Graham recently gave his input on who the GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is using science.

Graham has completed a PhD in theoretical physics at Cambridge and has worked for Liverpool since 2012. He used sophisticated models to evaluate both superstars' contributions to their respective teams to reach a final decision.

His results concluded that Messi was the GOAT over Ronaldo. He explained (via The Guardian):

“It’s Messi. The difference is that Messi is also a world-class attacking midfielder. The chances he creates for his teammates are an order of magnitude greater than Ronaldo. Messi does two jobs brilliantly. Ronaldo does one job brilliantly. That’s the difference.”

The Argentine megastar has scored 807 goals and provided 357 assists in 1028 appearances for club and country. Most of his goal contributions have been for Barcelona where he played for 17 seasons. Messi also recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his country.

Ronaldo has plundered 837 goals and provided 236 assists in 1167 appearances for club and country. It is important to note that the 38-year-old has played in more leagues than Messi but has been unable to win the World Cup for Portugal. However, he has won the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2016 with the national team.

Poll : 0 votes