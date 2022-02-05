"Since then we are watching him" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool started monitoring Luis Diaz 'very early'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how the Reds began monitoring Columbian striker Luis Diaz 'very early'.

The German tactician provided an insight into how the club identifies and scouts prospective transfer targets. Klopp said that his assistant coach Pep Lijnders and elite development coach Vitor Matos played a massive role in the signing of Diaz.

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to sign a top-quality striker, and were linked with many forwards in recent months. They eventually signed Diaz from Porto during the recently concluded transfer window in a deal worth £37.5 million, with another £12 million as add-ons. The Columbian has been in incredible form this season, scoring 16 goals in 28 appearances across competitions for Porto.

Klopp said that the Reds were monitoring the performances and development of Diaz at Porto despite his relatively recent rise to prominence. Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos had previously spent time with Porto before joining the Reds.

"We cannot watch all interesting players closely, me or the coaches; our scouts are doing that, and that's what we have the department for. Very often we just get a hint that we should have a closer look at him or him, and we do that," said Klopp as per Liverpoolecho.

"That doesn't mean he's a player for us in the next transfer window, but with Porto obviously it is different because of Pep and Vitor. I'm not sure but Vitor probably watches all Porto games and Pep a lot of them, and they were very early and told me, 'that's a very interesting boy there, and we should have a closer look'. Since then we are watching him."

The addition of Luis Diaz provides an added dimension to Liverpool's attack, and boost the squad's strength in depth. The Columbian's ability to play as a No.9 or winger could be a huge asset for Klopp.

Luis Diaz is likely to be a signing for the future for Liverpool

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Despite his incredible form for Porto during the first half of the season and subsequent big-money move to Anfield, Diaz could struggle to break into the Reds' starting lineup.

The 25-year-old is set to face stiff competition from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

The aforementioned quartet have scored 54 goals between them across competitions this season. The Reds are in the Premier League title race, trailing league leaders Manchester City by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

They are set to face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup, and have also progressed to the knockouts of the Champions League. Diaz could, therefore, have a role to play in the coming months.

