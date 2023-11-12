"Single handedly won the game", "Clutched today" - Barcelona fans hail superstar for his performance in 2-1 win over Alaves

Barcelona fans waxed lyrical about Robert Lewandowski after he scored an excellent brace, inspiring the Blaugrana to a 2-1 comeback win against Alaves at home on Sunday, November 12.

Alaves took a shock lead within 17 seconds after Ilkay Gundogan lost possession in midfield. Samu Omorodion tapped the ball home following a cross from Javi Lopez.

Omorodion arguably could have had a hat-trick within the first 15 minutes but failed to take two golden opportunities to score in the ninth and 14th minutes. The Alaves forward had yet another chance to score in the 31st minute, only to blaze his effort over the bar.

Robert Lewandowski turned the tide in the 53rd minute, brilliantly heading the ball into the back of the net from Jules Kounde's cross. Barcelona won a penalty in the 77th minute after Ferran Torres was fouled in the box. Lewandowski made no mistake from the spot to give the Blaugrana the lead.

Xavi Hernandez's men were able to hold onto their lead to secure all three points. They are now third in the La Liga standings with 30 points from 13 appearances, four points behind leaders Girona.

Fans hailed Lewandowski for his performance. The 35-year-old landed all three of his shots on target, scoring two goals. He also had a pass accuracy of 80% and won two duels.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lewandowski is still the best striker in the world"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Well done Lewandoski. You single handedly won the game."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski has scored six goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, showing he is still one of the best forwards in the world on his day.

Barcelona vs Alaves: Exploring the stats from La Liga clash

Barcelona were able to dig deep to secure an important 2-1 comeback win against Alaves on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 72 percent of the ball. They also completed a mammoth 750 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, Alaves had 28 percent possession and registered 292 passes with an accuracy of 66 percent.

Barcelona were the more threatening team up front, landing a total of 11 shots, with six of them being on target. On the other hand, Alaves had eight shots in total, with just one being on target. However, the scoreline could have been very different had the away side taken their chances in the first half.