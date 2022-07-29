Sir Alex Ferguson appointed in new role at Manchester United: Reports

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has formed part of a 'think-tank' at the club which gives the Scot more influence at Old Trafford, as per Daily Mail.

The former Red Devils boss will link up with former CEO David Gill, ex-United skipper Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough.

The 'think-tank' has been set up by United's current CEO Richard Arnold, who is keen to draw upon the experiences and knowledge of the respective individuals.

The quintet held their first of what is expected to be regular meetings on Tuesday, 26 July.

The talks were amidst another meeting over the future of wantaway star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, and his former manager Ferguson, 80, are believed to have spoken but their encounter is claimed to have been coincidental.

The former Aberdeen head coach retired from management back in 2013 having become the Premier League's most successful manager at United.

The iconic Scot won 13 league titles during his time at the Red Devils and has left a lasting legacy at the club.

However, since his retirement United have suffered a worrying fall from grace and last season the side reached rock bottom.

Manchester United finished sixth and have won just three trophies since Sir Alex's retirement with the last coming back in 2017.

Arnold wants to tap into Ferguson's experience that has consisted of 38 trophies over the course of his 26 year tenure at Old Trafford.

Ferguson, Gill and Robson will liase with Arnold on a number of issues, including the redevelopment of their stadium and the club's relationship with its fans.

Manchester United should leave football matters to management and Murtough

Erik ten Hag and Murtough should be left to take care of footballing matters

There is little argument that Ferguson currently stands atop the list of the greatest Premier League managers in history.

His resume speaks for itself and he has a proven pedigree from his time in charge of Manchester United.

Arnold's formation of the 'think-tank' is clever but he can't afford to give too much sway to the three individuals.

United need to head into a new era with a new mindset now that they have ridded themselves of all the negativity that came from former CEO Ed Woodward's time in charge.

Murtough seems to have a clear vision for how he wishes to go about the club's transfer business.

Alongside this, Murtough is clearly working with United boss Ten Hag and his staff in deciding the right profile of player.

They will be looking to make a huge improvement on last season's woeful sixth-placed finish.

