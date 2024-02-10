Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger? Former PL referee makes picks between legendary Manchester United manager & ex-Arsenal boss

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg provided an interesting answer when asked to choose between former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger.

Wenger and Ferguson symbolized their respective clubs throughout the 2000s and the early 2010s. They are perhaps two of the best managers to ever grace the league.

Both managers have achieved greatness with their clubs. Ferguson led the Red Devils to 13 Premier League trophies during his 26-year tenure.

Wenger, meanwhile, led the Invincibles to the league title in 2003-04, with the Gunners going an entire season unbeaten, the only team in history to do so. The Frenchman also won the league title with the north London outfit in the 1997-98 and 2001-02 campaigns.

When asked to choose between the two former managers, Clattenburg chose Ferguson, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"Ferguson only for the stare. That stare was lethal."

Checkout Clattenburg's comments:

Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013 and the Red Devils are yet to win the league since his departure.

Wenger's legendary Arsenal spell came to an end back in 2018. He was in charge of the Gunners' most trophy-laden spell in history, helping the north Londoners win 17 trophies, including three Premier League titles.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson's old comments on Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger's Hall of Fame induction

Last year, both Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. While they have been involved in many heated Manchester United vs. Arsenal clashes, the pair still share tremendous mutual respect.

Sir Alex Ferguson revealed how he enjoyed spending time with a visionary like Wenger. Speaking about their interactions, the legendary Red Devils boss said (via GOAL):

"I feel Arsène is a very worthy inductee as he transformed Arsenal Football Club fantastically. They became a tough team to compete with and we both wanted to win, which motivated us further."

"Through the years since retirement, we’d go for dinner together in a little restaurant he knows well in Switzerland. He is a really interesting man and I enjoy his company, but it is still my job to pick the wine!”

United and the Gunners were two of the strongest teams in the league during the early 2000s. Superstars like Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, Patrick Viera, and others made a name for themselves when the two teams clashed.