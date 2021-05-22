Sir Alex Ferguson explains how Manchester United could have beaten Barcelona in 2011 with Ji-sung Park in the team

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted that not playing Ji-sung Park in the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona is one of his big regrets.

Manchester United pushed Barcelona in the final but eventually, the Blaugrana outclassed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side with their possession and movement.

After Wayne Rooney had canceled out Pedro’s strike in the first half, goals by Lionel Messi and David Villa in the second half sealed the game for Barcelona.

🎙 [SPORTbible] | Sir Alex Ferguson: "After I watched the 2011 Champions League final, I realized I should've put Ji Sung Park to man-mark Messi...that was my mistake. If I had put him up against Messi, we would've won." pic.twitter.com/2Dl2KOnT54 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 21, 2021

No one got close to Barcelona that season as Pep Guardiola’s side were often unplayable owing to their supremely talented team, with Lionel Messi at the heart of it all.

Should have marked Lionel Messi with Ji-sung Park to stop Barcelona, admits Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson was often known for making all the right calls in games, but he has admitted that the game against Barcelona was one that got away at half time.

The legendary Scot explained that he wanted to mark Lionel Messi with Ji-sung Park, a player who often got the job done in big games.

However, Manchester United’s momentum right before half-time changed Sir Alex Ferguson’s mind as he did not introduce Park. Barcelona managed to wrestle away all the momentum and ease to their second Champions League title under Guardiola.

"That's where I lost the final against Barcelona at Wembley," Sir Alex said on the 2011 final, in an interview with SPORTbible.

"I should have changed at half-time and put Ji-sung Park on Messi. That was a mistake... I was going to do it at half-time, then I said, 'Well, we just equalised before half-time, they may see the game differently, we may grow into the game better’.

"We were actually quite good in the last 10 minutes of that half. We came into it and we could have been in front.

"But if I'd played Ji-sung Park against Lionel Messi, I think we'd have beat them. I really do."

The loss to Barcelona still stings a lot of Manchester United fans as they have failed to reach the Champions League final ever since.