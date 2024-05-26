Sir Alex Ferguson gives hilarious response when reporters approach him for interview after Manchester United win FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson gave a hilarious response when reporters approached him after the Red Devils won the FA Cup on Saturday (May 25). It was a hard-fought win for the club, as they silenced their neighbors Manchester City with a 2-1 win to lift the trophy.

He was at Wembley on Saturday to joyously look on, as his former club secured the FA Cup over their eternal rivals, who were widely touted as favorites. The tag was hardly surprising, as Manchester City had just entered the record books as the first Premier League club to win four Premier League titles in a row. However, it wasn't to be for the Cityzens, as two early goals helped United to the FA Cup.

While Sir Alex Ferguson was leaving, he was approached by journalists who wanted to interview him in the mixed zone. However, the legendary Scotsman quipped at them as he walked past (via Daily Mail):

"I'm retired, did you not know that?"

Ferguson is hardly a newcomer to lifting the FA Cup, having won it an impressive five times during his tenure at Old Trafford. The legendary manager picked up several other trophies while at the club, racking up a total of 38, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Erik ten Hag sends message of defiance to Manchester United hierarchy after FA Cup win

Sir Alex Ferguson may have had a fairly stress-free career as manager at Manchester United, but the same cannot be said for the managers who have come after him. All have been sacked, and Erik ten Hag currently looks to be on the verge of a sack after reports emerged that the result of the FA Cup would not keep him in the job.

However, when asked about his future after lifting the trophy, the Dutch manager struck a rather defiant tone in a message to the Manchester United board. Speaking to the press, he said (via GOAL):

"If they don't want me any more, I go somewhere else and win trophies, that's what I've done my whole career... I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team. This is a project for me. When I came in I can say it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be."

The Dutchman could well be handed the pink slip, but if he does leave, it will be as the only Manchester United manager after Ferguson to win trophies in consecutive seasons.