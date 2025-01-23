"Sir Alex Ferguson would have been ruthless in this position" – Dwight Yorke urges Ruben Amorim to sell 2 Manchester United stars

Ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has told Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim to part ways with veteran duo Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a crisis, having lost six of their last nine league games. As a result, they are believed to be planning a squad overhaul in the next few transfer windows to properly help Amorim.

Discussing his former team's current situation, Yorke asserted that a couple of outgoings are necessary at the Old Trafford outfit. He told betting website CoinCasino (h/t Metro):

"Maguire has done his time at Manchester United, he's been a great player at the club and he's won trophies in his time. But now, it's time to turn the page, United need to move on from Maguire, and even the likes of Evans, who I have a lot of respect for."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Yorke, who scored 66 times in 152 overall outings for United, continued:

"The club needs fresher legs, players like Leny Yoro need to be integrated into the team and Maguire can hold his development back. Sir Alex Ferguson would have been ruthless in this position, he knew when certain players' time was up and he would sell Maguire. Fans would understand if he left the club, he's done his time."

Maguire, 31, has been a mainstay since Amorim's arrival last November. He has featured in 20 matches across competitions for his club this season.

Manchester United told they will finish eighth in Premier League standings at end of campaign

Asked to opine on Manchester United's campaign, Dwight Yorke replied:

"I'll be cautious predicting where United will finish because the Premier League is really tough and hard to predict. They won't get an easy ride for the rest of the season, it will be a rough ride and I expect more ups and downs. I think United can finish eighth or ninth, but I don't think they have the firepower to make it to the top six."

Yorke, who is a three-time Premier League winner, concluded:

"There's not enough in the locker in the forward positions. Where United are now, I think they'd take finishing in eighth place right now. The results against Arsenal [in the FA Cup] and Liverpool [in the Premier League] are only papering over the cracks."

Manchester United, who finished eighth past season, are currently 13th in the Premier League standings with just 26 points from 22 league games.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils will next face Rangers in a UEFA Europa League encounter on Thursday before visiting Fulham in the Premier League next Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback