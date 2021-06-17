Sir Alex Ferguson says Manchester United target has 'so much potential'

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped immense praise on the Red Devils' top transfer target, Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City winger has long been admired by Manchester United, and various sources have claimed a deal could be on the cards this year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have earmarked Sancho as the perfect player to address the right side of their attack.

While talks between Dortmund and Manchester United are reportedly underway, the Red Devils will also be encouraged by what Sir Alex has to say. The legendary 79-year-old believes that Sancho has 'so much potential' and has given the Manchester United target his invaluable seal of approval.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

@OptaAnalyst is now live! The new website for data-driven storytelling. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

Speaking on Sancho, the great Scot remarked;

"I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous."

"He has so much potential, he helps the team. That’s why he'll be valuable to England over the course of the tournament [UEFA Euro 2020]."

Manchester United's well-documented chase for Sancho last summer ended in a monumental failure as they were ultimately priced out of a move. Borussia Dortmund demanded a staggering £108m fee for him and did not budge, which led to the English side dropping their interest in him.

They eventually ended the window with 34-year-old Edinson Cavani as the only addition to their attack. Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri were also brought in, but the Ivorian only arrived in February 2021 and the Uruguayan was sent to Alaves on loan.

Sancho is currently on England duty with Gareth Southgate's side, but failed to make the squad for their tournament opener against Croatia.

Manchester United set to strengthen in multiple positions this summer

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

The Red Devils are currently locked in negotiations with Dortmund over Sancho, with widespread reports suggesting a deal could be struck. Apart from his potential arrival, they are believed to be keen to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

Central defence is one such area as Manchester United are widely expected to bring in a new partner for Harry Maguire at the back. They have been strongly linked with Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Jules Kounde of Sevilla, Pau Torress of Villarreal and Ben White of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Red Devils have already wrapped up a deal to sign Tom Heaton as a free-agent. Romano claimed that the 35-year-old has already completed his medicals and will sign a two-year deal with an option for a further year at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, BBC's Simon Stone believes Manchester United are not willing to pay Atletico Madrid's asking price of £20m for Kieran Trippier. It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck for the experienced English defender.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 Players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Edited by Sai Teja