Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton reportedly died after an accidental fall at his care home. The 86-year-old was battling with dementia. He slipped and hit a windowsill last month.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, Sir Bobby slipped as soon as he got up from a chair and could have also hit a radiator near him. The staff quickly performed a check and did not see any visible injury.

However, they took him to the hospital soon after they saw swelling on his back. He had reportedly suffered a fractured rib and died in the hospital five days later, on October 21, 2023.

Confirming his death, the family released a statement that read:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

A celebration of Charlton's life and career will take place at Manchester Cathedral on November 13.

Manchester United pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United announced the passing of Sir Bobby Chalron last month just hours before their clash against Sheffield United. The Red Devils were quick to send their condolences to his wife, Lady Norma, daughters and grandchildren, and said:

"Manchester United is in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game... the club's heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him."

Manchester United announced that over 80,000 fans signed the book of condolence for Sir Bobby Charlton. The Red Devils are set to release more details on the service and procession in due course.