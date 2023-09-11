Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims 'failure' dig at Glazers in rare comment about potential Manchester United takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opened up on the INEOS group's bid to take over Manchester United. The Glazers reportedly put the club up for sale last year. Ratcliffe-led INEOS group, along with Sheikh Jassim Bin Al-Thani's Qatari contingent, were the front runners to take over as the new owners.

Qatar, however, looks the current favorites to take over at Old Trafford and Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, has now lifted the lid on his pursuit. The business tycoon said on Ineos' YouTube channel (via SPORTBible):

"The Manchester United bid would have been unthinkable two or three years ago if we hadn't had some of the experiences - some quite difficult experiences with Laussane and Nice."

He further suggested that the Red Devils wouldn't have been set for failure had he completed a takeover. Ratcliffe said:

"You can't really contemplate acquiring a brand like [Manchester] United and failing because the failure is just far too public and excruciating in a deal like that."

The Glazers took over the Red Devils back in 2005 for $900 million. Despite initial success, the trophies have dried up with time. The supporters are unhappy and they want the selling process to be concluded soon.

Victor Lindelof addressed recent controversies surrounding Manchester United

Manchester United have lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Jadon Sancho has had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag after the game against Arsenal.

Apart from that, Gabriela Cavallin's accusations against Antony have made headlines in the recent past. Victor Lindelof has now addressed the matters as the Swedish central defender said (via Tribal Football):

"In a club like United, there is always a lot written about. It always will, it always makes headlines. For us players, it's calm. We are a tight group with a good feeling, so for my part it has been calm. I haven't thought anything about it."

The Red Devils haven't enjoyed the best of starts, amassing only six points from their first four Premier League games of the season. They are set to face Brighton and Hove Albion next in the PL before a UEFA Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich.