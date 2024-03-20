Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes huge Manchester United claim about Cristiano Ronaldo despite his ill-fated end to Old Trafford career

New minority Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player to have played for the club.

Ronaldo, 39, is at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr after joining them on a free transfer in December 2022 following an ill-fated second stint at Old Trafford, which lasted less than one and a half seasons.

The Portugal captain is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history and made his name during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009. He won three Premier League and one UEFA Champions League title and the first of five Ballon d'Or awards while at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe said on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club (as per Football365) about the greatest player in United history:

“Probably Ronaldo, I guess. I remember Bobby Charlton a bit, and he was obviously the legend of Manchester United. George Best, I suppose, was probably the most naturally gifted player I’ve ever seen play football.

"But I once asked Alex Ferguson who the best player he had ever coached was, and he said Ronaldo. It was the first time I met (Ferguson), actually, at a League Managers Association dinner.”

Following nine glorious seasons at Real Madrid and three moderately successful ones at Juventus, Ronaldo returned to United in the summer of 2021.

After a successful 2021-22 campaign - where he bagged 24 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions - Ronaldo found himself out of the starting XI when Ten Hag arrived in the summer of 2022.

Subsequently, the Portuguese left by mutual consent following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan where he had a go at the manager and the club hierarchy.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Manchester United career with 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - 118 goals and 59 assists - came during his hugely successful first spell between 2003 and 2009 before he left for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Now at Al-Nassr, the 39-year-old is still going strong, bagging 44 goals and 13 assists in 52 competitive games. That includes 30 goals and 10 assists in 33 games across competitions this season.