Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to make drastic deicison as Manchester United takeover edges closer - Reports 

INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly recommend job cuts following his 25% takeover of Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Ratcliffe has concluded that the Red Devils are currently overstaffed following thorough due diligence prior to the £1.25 billion investment offer.

The aforementioned report claims that the Manchester outfit are by far carrying the most number of employees amongst Premier League clubs (1112). This number is far greater than Liverpool's 900 employees, Tottenham Hotspur's 750, Manchester City's 720 and Arsenal's 700.

Moreover, it is reported that Manchester United significantly increased their staffing levels this year, which saw the employee count rise from 800 to 1112. It is believed that these decisions were made due to investments in the commercial and digital areas of the club.

The same report even claims that some at Old Trafford have privately relayed information about the club's overstaffing issues. Given the scenario, Ratcliffe is advocating to cut down the number of people working with the Red Devils, not to reduce costs but to ensure accountability and clarity.

Further, it is believed that the INEOS boss is looking to overhaul the club's medical department and encourage the recruitment team to focus on signing British talent. After nearly 12 months of negotiations, this report claims that the deal will see its completion in about eight weeks time.

Former Manchester United striker believes Rasmus Hojlund will come good with time

Ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Erik ten Hag to stick with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund amid the latter's worrying run of form. The Denmark international is yet to score a Premier League goal.

Given Hojlund's goal drought in domestic competitions, the Red Devils could look at bringing in a new striker in the January transfer window. Suggesting against such an action, Berbatov told Betfair (via Mirror):

"Some people are saying that United should look to bring in another striker in January to take some pressure off him. Doing that can go both ways. In what way can another striker help him? And what will the other striker's role be? Is he playing ahead of Hojlund? It would get complicated."

He added:

"It's about the manager continuing to trust Hojlund and that's something I see Ten Hag doing. Rasmus also needs to continue trusting himself that the goals will come."

Hojlund did net five goals in six appearances for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League this season.