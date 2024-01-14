Sir Jim Ratcliffe spotted at Old Trafford for the first time after acquiring minority stake at Manchester United ahead of clash aganst Tottenham

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been spotted at Old Trafford for a game for the first time since acquiring Manchester United's minority stake. He is attending the Premier League game between the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group have concluded a deal with the club and now hold ownership of up to 25% of United's stakes. Any footballing decision regarding the manager and the players will now go through the new management. The deal is still yet to be approved by the Premier League.

Fans are excited at the new dawn at the club They believe Ratcliffe's arrival will see the club have a more planned approach in the transfer market and their recruitment policy. Apart from that, there is also optimism regarding the infrastructural improvement at the club.

Ratcliffe has already won over the fans by personally meeting the players and also manager Erik ten Hag. He is now set to attend the crucial game between Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Red Devils enter the contest as the ninth-placed team in the Premier League table with 31 points from 20 matches. Their current form is far from impressive as Ten Hag's side have won only one of their last five league matches, losing three.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are fifth with 39 points from 20 matches. Ange Postecoglu's side have won four of their last five league games, losing the other.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe provides update about when his Manchester United takeover will be approved

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also met up with the media and discussed when INEOS' group's acquisition of Manchester United's stakes will be made official. He expects it to be done by mid-Feruary.

Britain's richest man further added that he can be expected to be at the games quite a lot. Ratcliffe also said that he 'can't comment' about having an influence in the club's deals in the January transfer window. The British billionaire said (via Ben Jacobs on X):

"[It will be done] early to mid February... [providing] they don't find anything dodgy on our CV!"

Jim Ratcliffe's INOES group have been in charge of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. The French club's recent impressive form (2nd in Ligue 1) should make Manchester United fans dream about a new spell of success at the club.