Sir Jim Ratcliffe turns down chance to buy Liverpool due to Manchester United interest: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has passed on the opportunity to buy Liverpool due to Manchester United interest.

The Reds' owners, the FSG Group, put the club up for sale after a stay of 12 years. Liverpool won multiple trophies in that time, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Ratcliffe was understandably interested in making a bid for the Merseyside club. He had previously made a bid for Chelsea as well, before it was eventually sold to Todd Boehly for a fee of £4.25 billion.

However, Ratcliffe has put his interest in Liverpool on hold after the Manchester United owners, The Glazers, announced that the club is up for sale.

The Glazers have been at the helm of Old Trafford for 17 years. However, their stay has been much less glowing than that of the FSG group at Anfield.

The tenure has been filled with controversies. Trophies have also been hard to come by since the departures of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill. Britain's richest man, Ratcliffe, will have a job on his hand even if he completes the takeover.

The United board recently made their selling proposal public, as they said in a statement:

“Manchester United plc announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially. As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.”

Roy Keane was left impressed by Manchester United and Liverpool target

Roy Keane was left impressed by Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham is currently one of the most sought-after talents in world football. The 19-year-old started his campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style as he scored England's opening goal of the tournament against Iran.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude 🏽 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌🏽 https://t.co/NHenrrhwsN

Speaking ahead of the Three Lions' clash against the USA, Keane told ITV (via HITC):

“He looks like a footballer. I get the impression that he can play any sport. Talented, talented boy. He is 19 years of age. My goodness! He is still a child, but his future, my goodness!”

Bellingham has played 19 matches so far for England, starting 10 of them. In the match against Iran, the teenager had a 96 percent passing accuracy and won six of his eight ground duels.

