"Six years ahead of us" - Ralf Rangnick slams Manchester United performance against Liverpool and calls for rebuild

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has slammed his team's performance in the humiliating 4-0 league defeat at Anfield at the hands of Liverpool.

The Red Devils were missing key players and failed to match the intensity of Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield.

The Reds are now temporarily at the top of the league. Their hopes of winning the quadruple are very much alive.

United had lost the reverse fixtures 5-0 at Old Trafford this season. Former Red Devils players like Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand slammed the current team's performances and labeled them as the 'worst' United side ever.

Ralf Rangnick was brutal in his admission that Manchester United need a complete overhaul of the squad and a lot of players must be shown the way out.

‘This team needs to be rebuilt now, its clear, a game like the one today showed that in a drastic way that this rebuild is necessary,' Rangnick said.

The German manager also shared his worries towards a sharp drop in fitness standards after Paul Pogba became the latest entrant on the injury list. Pogba was subbed off in the first quarter of the game following a calf injury.

Ralf Rangnick said that Liverpool are six years ahead of the current Man United team and their fitness standards are impeccable despite competing in four tournaments. Sharing his post-match analysis with beIN Sport, Rangnick said:

''It’s embarrassing, it’s completely disappointing, in a way also humiliating. But we just have to accept that they are, I would say, six years ahead of us.''

He added:

''When you compare the squad that Liverpool has with what Jurgen inherited when he came six years ago. End of his first season they finished 8th, with a point average of 1.6, toughly where we are right now with our current team.''

Manchester United's fight for the fourth spot in the table hits a major roadblock as injuries mount

Manchester United are undergoing a tough season and the mounting injuries have only made their fight for the fourth spot in the table more difficult. Most first-team players are down with injuries as Ralf Rangnick calls upon the academy players to fill in the gap.

The Red Devils traveled to Anfield for their match against Liverpool without Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred, and Scott McTominay. The injury woes have worsened as Paul Pobga pulled his calf muscles in the first half of the match against the Reds.

