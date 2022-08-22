SK Recap: When frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo kicked out at Curtis Jones during Liverpool’s 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United last time at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United endured a nightmare 90 minutes when they last hosted Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds ran out 5-0 winners at Old Trafford to secure their biggest ever victory at the home of their great rivals.

Naby Keita opened the scoring after just five minutes, before Diogo Jota doubled the lead just before the quarter-hour mark. United were then pulled apart by Mohamed Salah, who continued his red-hot form by adding two more before half-time.

The Egyptian superstar secured his hat-trick and scored the visitors' fifth in the 50th minute to truly emphasize just how far apart the two clubs currently are.

Jurgen Klopp's side could probably have scored more, especially after substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Keita. The result was really the beginning of the end for then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following a 4-1 defeat at newly-promoted Watford shortly after.

There have been some dark days at Old Trafford since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, but this was arguably a new low for the 20-time champions of England.

The game reached a flash-point while Manchester United were 3-0 down when Cristiano Ronaldo clearly lost his temper and viciously booted the ball at Curtis Jones, who was already on the floor.

Liverpool players furious with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction during their huge victory over Manchester United

The Portugal captain cut a hugely-frustrated figure throughout the contest as Solskjaer's side lost precious few opportunities to reduce the deficit.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool as he he attempted to vicously boot the ball while Jones was lying on top of it. The fact that he did not make direct contact with the Reds midfielder was the only thing that saved the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from a straight red card.

The incident caused several members of Liverpool's team to surround the legendary attacker. Andy Robertson ran straight over to Ronaldo to give him a verbal warning, while Virgil van Dijk shoved him. Chaos then ensued as Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate also got involved.

Referee Anthony Taylor punished the former Real Madrid star, but did not deem the incident worthy of a red card.

