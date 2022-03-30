"Sky is the limit for him" - Jordan Henderson hails 'special' England star amid links to Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has lavished extremely high praise on 18-year-old England star Jude Bellingham, calling him a 'fantastic player' for whom the sky is the limit. Henderson claims he's very impressed by the youngster and believes that Bellingham is going to become a top player. Notably, Liverpool and Real Madrid are believed to be interested in him.

Despite his tender age, Bellingham has already made 83 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in less than two full seasons at the club. The teenager has also made 11 appearances for the England national team.

The fact that Bellingham was runner-up in the 2021 Kopa trophy - a trophy awarded to the best U-21 player of the year - is a true testament to his abilities. Widely considered to be one of the most promising midfielders in world football at the moment, Bellingham is naturally becoming a widely sought-after player. The Englishman has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent reports.

When Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was asked for his opinion of Bellingham, he only had positive things to say. Speaking to SPORTbible about Bellingham, he said:

“I have been very impressed. I like the way he plays. I like his personality, which is the most important thing. I like the way he conducts himself. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.

“He’s a great lad, a fantastic player and I’m sure he’ll go from strength to strength as he gets older and matures. When I watch him, he plays with such maturity even now. The sky is the limit for him really."

He continued:

“He’s still very young, he’s doing so well at Dortmund [and] he’s done well whenever he’s played for England. For me, let’s just let him play football. Let him enjoy it because he is such a special talent."

Jordan Henderson believes England star Jude Bellingham should be allowed to grow without pressure

San Marino v England - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Due to his reliable performances in the center of the field and palpable leadership qualities, Jude Bellingham has been touted to become captain at club and country level in the future. Dortmund's Mats Hummels also recently praised the youngster for his leadership qualities.

However, Jordan Henderson believes that although Bellingham's leadership qualities are evident, it's too soon to be putting that kind of pressure on the youngster. The Liverpool captain believes that Bellingham is capable of becoming a 'top player' if he's allowed to develop properly. Henderson said:

“Yes, he’s got leadership qualities for sure but there’s no need to put that pressure on him right now. Let him grow into the person that he can be on his own. He’s got his feet firmly on the ground [and] has such maturity for a young player.

"I know in my own mind that he’s going to be a top player."

