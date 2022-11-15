 “Slightly ahead of Argentina” – Gary Lineker names favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former England international Gary Lineker has backed South American giants Brazil to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

The first-ever World Cup in the Middle East is set to kick off on Sunday, November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Group A rivals Ecuador in the tournament opener. Five-time winners Brazil are seen as one of the favorites to go the distance in Qatar but have some tricky teams to overcome in their group. The Selecao have been placed in Group G, alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon, and could endure a scare or two along the way.

Lineker, however, does not seem to be worried about Brazil’s relatively tricky FIFA World Cup group and picked them as the favorites to lift the coveted cup. Speaking to the Guardian, the former striker said:

“It’s been 20 years since a South American team won the World Cup and if you asked me to put my head on the block and say you’ve to pick someone I think I’d probably pick Brazil, slightly ahead of Argentina.”

Brazil’s bitterest rivals Argentina seemingly have a relatively easier group. Placed in Group C, Argentina will have to get the better of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland to proceed to the last 16.

Tite’s Brazil kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Serbia on Thursday, November 24. Argentina, meanwhile, will take on Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup match on November 22.

Gary Lineker believes England have the quality to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lineker, who scored a staggering 10 goals in 12 FIFA World Cup games (1986, 1990), has claimed that England have what it takes to win it. He is excited by the number of young players in Gareth Southgate's squad and is hopeful of a bright future.

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish Dream come true. I’m just a kid from Solihull who’s going to a World Cup with England. I remember going into school early to watch England vs Brazil in 2002, my first ever World Cup I can remember… to think 20 years later I’d be playing at one blows my mind… Dream come true. I’m just a kid from Solihull who’s going to a World Cup with England. I remember going into school early to watch England vs Brazil in 2002, my first ever World Cup I can remember… to think 20 years later I’d be playing at one blows my mind… https://t.co/6UR5pu8nZ2

Revealing how England could go the distance in Qatar, Lineker said:

“England can win it. We need luck, we need breaks, we need all our players to find their form but we’ve got a lot of exciting young players.

“I think we’ll be competitive and I think we’ll be competitive in every tournament we play now. In fact, I think we’re going to have fun with England for the next 10, 12 years.”

England find themselves in Group B alongside the United States, Iran, and Wales. They will take on Iran in their first match of the tournament on November 21.

