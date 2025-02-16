  • home icon
  • Slot explains why Cody Gakpo was left out of Liverpool squad for Wolves game, responds when asked if he'd be available for Villa clash

By Kunal
Modified Feb 16, 2025 22:23 GMT
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has not ruled out the possibility of Cody Gakpo returning for their midweek clash against Aston Villa, though he remains unsure if the Dutch forward will recover in time. Gakpo was absent from Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 16), which restored their seven-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The forward had picked up an unspecified knock during Wednesday's chaotic Merseyside derby draw (2-2) against Everton and was not included in the squad at Anfield.

Speaking after the win over Wolves, Slot explained Gakpo's absence, saying (via The Standard):

"Cody didn't have a yellow card or whatever! He got a knock in the Everton game. A few of us got a knock, but he got an injury from that."
Pressed on whether Gakpo could return for Wednesday night's game at Villa Park, Slot remained cautious, saying:

"Under debate. It's fast, Wednesday already, so let's wait and see. It wasn't a soft knock then!"

Gakpo has been a key player for Liverpool this season, scoring 16 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

His potential return would be a boost as Liverpool prepare for a crucial run of fixtures, including a clash against Manchester City and a Carabao Cup final dress rehearsal against Newcastle at Anfield.

Liverpool currently dealing with injuries and suspensions

Alongside Gakpo, Liverpool were also without Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton due to injuries, while Curtis Jones served a one-match suspension following his post-match red card against Everton. However, Jones will be available for the trip to Aston Villa.

There were concerns when Ibrahima Konaté was taken off at half-time, but Slot confirmed it was a tactical decision to avoid a potential second yellow card rather than an injury issue.

Despite a nervy second half against Wolves, where Diogo Jota had a penalty overturned before the visitors pulled one back m, Slot dismissed suggestions that fatigue was affecting his squad. In the same interview, he said:

"I never judge a situation on 20 minutes. On Wednesday evening, I saw a team fighting until the last second - pressing, working, being so, so, so fit."
Acknowledging the mental toll of recent games. He added:

"It's not only working hard, but what did it do to us mentally as well, these last eight minutes of injury time? I can even tell you what it did to me mentally, let alone what it did to these players that had to run so much."

With another high-intensity game coming up on Wednesday at Villa Park, the Reds will hope for positive news on Gakpo's fitness as they continue their push for the Premier League title.

Edited by Parag Jain
