"Slot has unlocked a demon", "Schooling Kobbie Mainoo" - Fans hail Liverpool star's performance in 3-0 Manchester United win

Liverpool fans have waxed lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch after he impressed in their 3-0 win against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford (September 1). The Dutchman, who played as a central midfielder under Jurgen Klopp last year, has flourished as the Reds' No. 6 under Arne Slot.

Liverpool cruised to their third Premier League win in a row this season as Slot and Co. extended their perfect start. Luis Diaz netted a first-half brace (35', 42') while Mohamed Salah scored in the 56th minute.

Gravenberch was technically sound in Liverpool's midfield and was instrumental in the build-up of their opener by intercepting Casemiro's pass in midfield. The 22-year-old won both his tackles, made four interceptions and six recoveries, won seven duels, and nullified the threats of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

Trending

One fan reacted by posting:

"Ryan Gravenberch, MOTM. Monstrous display. Slot has unlocked a Demon"

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"Ryan Gravenberch is schooling Kobbie Mainoo. What an unbelievable midfielder"

Expand Tweet

Check out other fan reactions below:

"I don’t want to get carried away, but Ryan Gravenberch might be the best midfielder in world football," one fan boldly commented.

"Gravenberch rocked my world today," another added.

"Ryan Gravenberch, I was not familiar with your game. Insane baller," one fan posted.

"Really justifying our decision not to get a new 6. Insane his transformation is such a short space," another chimed in.

"Really good performance from him today. Growing talent," one fan pointed out.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot sets 3 records following win against Manchester United

Many fans expected Arne Slot to take some time to implement his tactics after inheriting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over the summer. However, the former Feyenoord boss has won his first three games in a row and has set three exceptional records following his team's 3-0 win against Manchester United.

Slot became the first Liverpool manager to defeat the Red Devils in his first game since the legendary Bob Paisley in November 1975. He also became the second Reds boss to beat them at Old Trafford on his first visit since George Kay in November 1936.

As per OptaJoe, Slot became the first head coach to win his first three Premier League games without conceding a goal since the late Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2007.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool next face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback