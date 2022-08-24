"Slow and lethargic!" - Paul Ince questions Jurgen Klopp's decision to start one Liverpool player against Manchester United 

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has questioned Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Harvey Elliot in a holding midfield role in the side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on August 22.

The Merseysiders had kicked off their season in disappointing fashion with two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

An injury curse has impacted Klopp's midfield, with Thiago Alcantara having incurred a hamstring issue in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham.

There has been much debate about how the German tactician would set up against Manchester United and he surprised many with his selection.

Klopp handed youngster Harvey Elliott an opportunity alongside captain Jordan Henderson and veteran midfielder James Milner.

The midfield had little success with Milner and Henderson's performances particularly scrutinized by fans.

However, it was the decision to start Elliott in a holding midfield role that bemused Ince, who told Optus Sport (via Daily Mail):

"Harvey Elliott in the holding position, at Blackburn he was on the left scoring 15 goals a season, now he's in a holding position. Slow, lethargic."

The midfield trio of Elliott, Henderson and Milner failed to gel well but unlike the latter two, the teenager played the full 90 minutes.

The English midfielder returned in January from a horrific injury last September.

He had suffered a dislocated ankle which kept him out for four months of action.

He has made 24 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

Liverpool manager Klopp raves about Elliott

Klopp is a huge fan of the teenager

Elliott signed a new five-year deal just two weeks ago, keeping him tied to Liverpool until 2027.

Klopp lauded the English teenager, claiming him to be a special talent (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There is so much to like about this. For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact”.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"[He gives us] creativity, he's cheeky. He's always offensive orientated with his body positions. He always wants to create and it was exactly like that from the start." Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott:"[He gives us] creativity, he's cheeky. He's always offensive orientated with his body positions. He always wants to create and it was exactly like that from the start." #lfc [sky] Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott:"[He gives us] creativity, he's cheeky. He's always offensive orientated with his body positions. He always wants to create and it was exactly like that from the start." #lfc [sky] https://t.co/68h1HPTUQa

Elliott joined the Reds from Fulham in 2019 for £1.5 million and was quickly sent out on loan to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

He impressed at Rovers, making 42 appearances and scoring seven goals whilst providing 11 assists.

Since returning to Anfield from Ewood Park, he has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

The teenage midfielder appears to be set for more of a role for Liverpool this season and he certainly has Klopp backing him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett