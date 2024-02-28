"Slow and wasteful", "Can't tell you what he's good at" - Liverpool fans left 'disappointed' by star's showing despite 3-0 FA Cup win

Liverpool fans online were left unimpressed by star attacker Cody Gakpo's performance in their 3-0 victory over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 28.

The Reds' youngsters stole the show as manager Jurgen Klopp named a highly-rotated lineup days after they lifted the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea in the final.

18-year-old attacker Lewis Koumas opened the scoring for Liverpool right before halftime before Jayden Danns came off the bench to score a brace.

Gakpo, however, was the most experienced attacker in the starting XI but failed to have much of an impact in the game. The Netherlands international played 89 minutes in the game and took four shots, none of which were on target.

Gakpo had a total of just 31 touches in the game and lost possession on seven separate occasions. He did not make a single key pass and also went on to miss one big chance in the game.

Cody Gakpo's performance against Southampton frustrated Liverpool on X. Some suggested that the 24-year-old attacker holds no future at Anfield and should be sold as soon as possible. Others, meanwhile, suggested that unproven youngsters had much more of an impact than him over the course of the game.

Here are a few fan reactions from Reds supporters:

"Another disappointing game by Gakpo man I cant tell you what he’s good at."

"Gakpo's gotta go now. Danns has taken over."

Here are some more reactions from the social media platform:

Gakpo arrived on Merseyside from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven back in January 2023 for an initial fee of £37 million. Since then, the winger has struggled to find a consistent run of form in a Reds shirt.

As things stand, Gakpo has contributed 11 goals and five assists from 37 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of five goals and three assists from 24 games in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo, however, did score a total of four goals in Liverpool's triumphant Carabao Cup campaign. He started the final against Chelsea as a central forward but was substituted after 87 minutes, being replaced by Jayden Danns.

Liverpool set to face fierce rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to take on long-term rivals Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 16-17 March 2024.

Manchester United picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest to secure a safe passage to the quarterfinals. Casemiro netted an 89th-minute winner to help his side beat Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

It is worth mentioning that both Liverpool and Manchester United also have to face one another for a second time in the Premier League on April 6, 2024. Their first meeting in the league ended 0-0 at Anfield back in December 2023.