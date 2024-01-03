"Snuck in Ronaldo like we won't notice" "What's Messi doing there?" - Fans react as FIFPRO announce nominees for World XI

Fans online have reacted to FIFPro's list of nominees for the World XI for 2023, with voting set to imminently commence for the honors. The list of 23 players has been released in recognition of their performances and achievements in the year under review.

This year, over 28,000 professional footballers under the auspices of FIFPro have voted for the players to be named in the World XI. Several criteria must be met to confer eligibility on the players, as this is the only award in world football exclusively decided by the players.

The 23-man shortlist includes most of the expected names, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The inclusion of the iconic duo has generated a great deal of debate and reactions from social media platform X.

One fan tweeted:

"Snuck in Ronaldo like we wouldn’t notice 😹"

Another wrote:

"What is Messi doing there?"

There were also reactions from fans who thought deserving players had been omitted from the 23-man shortlist for the honor. With only 23 names needed for the list, a good number of top players were left out entirely.

See more reactions from X below;

The recipients of the FIFPro World XI honors will be announced on January 15, 2024, in London at the gala to be held for FIFA's The Best awards. The players will be judged on their performances during an eight-month period from December 19, 2022, till August 20, 2023.

One goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards will be named in the XI by their peers. The final spot in the XI will be taken by the outfield player with the most number of votes outside the nine earlier selected.

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Ronaldo named in FIFPro shortlist

The trio of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe made the final three-man shortlist for FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year. They have all been voted by their peers as part of the shortlist for the FIFPro World XI, including Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The shortlist includes three goalkeepers- Thibaut Courtois, Emerson, and Emiliano Martinez- as well as six defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards. The list of defenders includes Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Antonio Rudiger, Virgil Van Dijk, and Eder Militao.

The midfielders include Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Luka Modric, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde. The list of forwards includes Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Harry Kane and Vinicius Jr.

The players in the shortlist must have featured in at least 23 official matches in the period under review to be eligible for nomination. The final XI will be at the event in London, where they will receive their awards.