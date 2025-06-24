“So annoying, yet so unstoppable”, “I take back what I said” - Fans thrilled by performance from Inter Miami star in 2-2 draw vs Palmeiras

Inter Miami fans were left impressed by the performance of veteran striker Luis Suarez in their FIFA Club World Cup group stage finale against Palmeiras. The Uruguayan striker played a starring role for his side as they claimed a credible point in a 2-2 draw against the Brazilian giants.

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez has come under heavy criticism this season for struggling in games for the Herons. His struggles did not stop coach Javier Mascherano from naming him in the game against Palmeiras, and he delivered.

Luis Suarez assisted the opener against the Brazilian outfit before adding his name to the scoresheet in prime Suarez style in the second half. His excellent display did not go unnoticed, and the Inter Miami fans were left thrilled by how he rolled back the years. A number of them took to X to praise the 38-year-old striker for his display against Palmeiras.

A fan compared him to a rollercoaster, annoying sometimes and unstoppable at other times.

"Suárez is the ultimate rollercoaster, man. One day you’re ready to print his retirement flyers, the next he turns into Luis freaking Suárez, lethal and clinical like it’s nothing. So annoying, yet so unstoppable.", they wrote.

Another fan praised him for rolling back the years, expressing their love for him.

"He really summoned the last chi in his arsenal 😭😭 Luisito I love you man 😭😭", they posted.

A fan took the opportunity to point out that class is permanent with players of that quality.

"Form is temporary but Class is permanent.👏 Luis Suarez 🇺🇾🔥", they wrote.

Another fan was left excited by his showing.

"LUIS SUAREZ MAGIC!", they posted.

An account praised him for turning back the years.

"El Pistolero! 🇺🇾 Luis Suárez turns back the clock with a vintage finish 💫👏", they wrote.

A fan was left in awe of the Inter Miami star's goal.

"Luis Suarez, that is incredible. Talk about rolling back the years. What a goal. Unbelievable.", they exclaimed.

Another fan declared the Uruguayan as a genius and praised Inter Miami.

"I take back what I said, Luis Suarez is a GENIUS, a LEGEND!! The MLS team is no punching bag, respect them", they wrote.

A fan was left stunned by the goal from the veteran striker.

"HOLY SHIT LUIS SUAREZ ARE YOU SERIOUS", they exclaimed.

Luis Suarez's goal and assist helped Inter Miami to complete a remarkable group stage run in which they did not taste a single defeat. The striker joined teammate Lionel Messi on six career Club World Cup goals, putting them just one goal behind record holder Cristiano Ronaldo. He was voted as the Superior Player of the Match, becoming the third player from his team to receive the award in three games.

Luis Suarez shines as Inter Miami book last-16 spot

Luis Suarez was in impressive form for Inter Miami as they picked up an admirable point in their FIFA Club World Cup Group A finale against Palmeiras. Needing a point to go through after defeating FC Porto, the MLS side played out a 2-2 draw in Miami.

Suarez set up Tadeo Allende following a quick counter-attack in the 16th minute, and the forward made no mistake to open the scoring. The veteran striker turned from provider to scorer in the 65th minute as he ran away from three defenders before smashing an effort into the top corner at the near post for his first goal of the tournament.

Inter Miami capitulated in the closing stages, conceding two goals in the final ten minutes to Paulinho and Mauricio as Palmeiras stole a point. The Herons will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16, while Palmeiras will lock horns with Botafogo.

