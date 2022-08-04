"So awful that Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut to leave them" - Piers Morgan delivers damning verdict on Manchester United

Piers Morgan pities Manchester United's current state, as their star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to take a pay cut to leave Old Trafford this summer. The English broadcaster thinks the Red Devils could once again finish outside the UEFA Champions League spots.

Morgan has predicted Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to finish above both Chelsea and United in the league standings. He has tipped Manchester City and Liverpool to finish in the top two once again.

In his column for The Sun, Morgan said:

"As for my other picks, I’m convinced North London’s rivals will prevail over rouble-deprived Chelsea and a Manchester United side so awful that Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut to leave them."

Manchester United have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season by making three signings - left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyernoord, Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Christian Eiksen on a free transfer.

However, with just a few days left till the start of the new season, there are still doubts over Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old had expressed his desire to leave the club earlier this summer, with United insisting he's not for sale. According to Football 365, Ronaldo is willing to take a 30% pay cut to leave United and join a club in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo is also not 100% ready physically after playing just 45 minutes in pre-season. He featured for just one half in United's final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing personal reasons.

Can Manchester United cope without Cristiano Ronaldo?

New manager, Erik ten Hag has three attacking options at his disposal - Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

The trio have looked great in pre-season, scoring eight goals between them. However, United lack depth in attack, and with Ronaldo's uncertain future, they'll do well to sign a new forward.

MR10 SZN. Most shot for Man Utd in Preseason:11 - Marcus Rashford7 - Anthony Martial6 - Jadon Sancho4 - Fred & Scott McTominayMR10 SZN. Most shot for Man Utd in Preseason:11 - Marcus Rashford7 - Anthony Martial6 - Jadon Sancho4 - Fred & Scott McTominayMR10 SZN. ⏳⏳⏳ https://t.co/grMiAnaLwm

United saw Edinson Cavani leave on a free transfer. The Red Devils are still without Mason Greenwood, who continues to serve an indefinite suspension because of non-footballing reasons.

United open their Premeir League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

