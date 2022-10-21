“So that is the challenge” – Ruud van Nistelrooy names only hurdle Arsenal face in their quest to become Premier League champions

PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Arsenal are Premier League title contenders this season but has named the challenge that they face.

The Manchester United legend was speaking after his team fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners in the Europa League on Thursday night (October 20).

The win was Arsenal's 13th in 14 games this season, with optimism incredibly high at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners currently sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal haven't won the league title since 2004 but Van Nistelrooy believes they are genuine challengers this term. However, the former Netherlands striker does have reservations over the youthful nature of the squad, as he told a press conference (per The Metro):

"I was able to share my appreciation for Mikel. The way he’s building his team, the way he’s letting his team play, the signings he’s made to make his team play the way he wants to play and he’s connecting it with results.

"And if you are 10 games gone in the Premier League, winning nine of them, you’re definitely a contender. Obviously, it’s the youngest team in the Premier League more or less, so that is the challenge. But they have the squad for it and the quality for it and the manager for it."

Mikel Arteta defends decision to play Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in Europa League win

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal's teamsheet was released ahead of the game against PSV as Bukayo Saka was once again named in the starting lineup. The youngster has been in red-hot form but concerns are growing that he may be fatigued due to his incredible amount of game time.

Arteta has defended his decision to play the England winger, as he explained (via GOAL):

"Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference and win the game. You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake because then [he would] be like, 'No, I don't play now, on astroturf I don't play.'"

"I don't want that. I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door (saying), 'I want to play, I want to win the game.' There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it because I've seen it. 72 games and scored 50 goals."

