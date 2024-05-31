"So embarrassing", "Can't be a real club" – Rival fans call out Arsenal as deleted social media post from official club account goes viral

After Arsenal deleted a post on X hailing Bukayo Saka for an alleged achievement, rival fans have slammed the north London outfit for their recent mistake on social media.

On Friday (May 31), Mikel Arteta's outfit posted on X a graphic which lauded Saka for scoring or assisting against every single opposition he has faced in the Premier League. While the statistic is accurate, the post stated that the winger was the only player to do so.

However, Arsenal were forced to delete the post after facing backlash.

A Manchester United fan poked fun at the Gunners, posting on X:

"They're so embarrasing 🤣🤣"

Another Red Devils supporter shared his thoughts on Arsenal, writing:

"This can't be a real club lmaooooo"

Here's how other fans of rival clubs reacted to the Gunners' mistake:

Apart from Saka, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane have both achieved the aforementioned feat. While the Norwegian has bagged a goal against all 22 of his Premier League opponents, the latter has scored against all 32 teams he has faced in the Premier League in his career.

Saka, meanwhile, relished a brilliant season for the Emirates Stadium outfit in the 2023-24 campaign. The 22-year-old scored 20 goals and laid out 14 assists in 47 matches across all competitions for his club.

Arsenal not in talks to sign Serie A striker

In his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside, journalist Charles Watts asserted that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez this summer. He wrote:

"I would be surprised if these links we've seen from time to time every really materialise into something more concrete. Arsenal want to sign a forward this summer. But my understanding is that any new addition is more likely to be a potential like signing, than someone with the profile of Martinez."

Naming one of the Gunners' striking targets this summer, Watts added:

"When I say potential, I don't mean an 18-year-old with no real experience in a top league, but a forward more along the lines of a Benjamin Sesko who, while being a work in progress, still looks ready to come in and make a big impact in the squad straight away."

Martinez, 26, helped Inter win the Serie A title and contributed 27 goals and seven assists in 44 club outings across competitions this season.

Benjamin Sesko, on the other hand, relished a breakout season in his first season at RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old Slovenian netted 18 goals and laid out two assists in 42 overall games for his Bundesliga team.