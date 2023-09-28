"So exciting" "Super special" - Jurgen Klopp blown away by 2 Liverpool stars after 3-1 Leicester City win 

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Ben Doak and Curtis Jones after Liverpool's 3-1 win against Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday (27 September).

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds first-choice right-back, is still nursing a thigh injury he picked up in his team's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on 3 September. Klopp instead went with Jones in that position against the Foxes.

The 22-year-old is naturally a central midfielder but adapted well to the new role against the Championship side while wearing the captain's armband. He played 79 minutes as Liverpool scored three second-half goals to win the game after trailing in the third minute.

After the match, Klopp praised the Englishman and said, via the club's official website:

"I sold the right-back idea with the captaincy, let me say it like that. But he [Jones] was already completely excited when I told him that he will play right-back. The way he executed it was super-special, I have to say. Wow. Super-smart."

Doak, 17, also started down the right flank as Mohamed Salah was handed a rest. He has proven to be a reliable backup for the 31-year-old superstar and impressed against Leicester, managing three shots and creating two chances in his 65 minutes on the pitch.

Praising the young Scotsman after full-time, Klopp said (h/t Empire of the Klop):

"Ben, so exciting, you cannot watch him without smiling, to be honest. It’s really, really nice to see."

Doak joined the Reds from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and has since made eight senior appearances across competitions, including three this season.

Liverpool yet to be beaten this season as impressive streak continues in Leicester win

Liverpool are second in the Premier League after six games with 16 points to their name, trailing only Manchester City (18).

They won their UEFA Europa League opener against LASK Linz in Austria by a 3-1 scoreline and are in the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating Leicester City. In their eight games this season, the Reds have won 3-1 on five separate occasions.

Their powers of recovery have also been on full display since the start of the campaign. The Reds have conceded the first goal in five games but have remarkably managed to win all of them.

They will hope to continue their unbeaten streak, which now stands at 19 across competitions when they face Tottenham Hotspur in London on 30 September. Spurs drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates in their last league game and trail the Reds by just two points.

Liverpool have lost just once to Tottenham across competitions since November 2012.