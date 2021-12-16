"So exciting to watch" - John Terry heaps praise on Arsenal star after 2-0 win against West Ham

Premier League legend John Terry has lauded Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka for his impressive performances for the Gunners.

The youngster was once again one of Arsenal's stand-out players in their 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Arsenal dominated David Moyes' side on the night as they created a number of goal-scoring opportunities. Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a much-deserved lead early in the second half before Emile Smith Rowe doubled Arsenal's lead in the 87th minute.

Despite Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe getting on the scoresheet, it was Bukayo Saka's performance that caught the eye of John Terry.

Saka provided Smith-Rowe with the assist for Arsenal's second goal. Terry heaped praise on the 20-year-old on social media after the game.

"I love @BukayoSaka87. Constantly gets me off my seat. So exciting to watch," said Terry on his Instagram story.

Bukayo Saka rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his debut for the club during the 2018-19 season. He became a regular member of the Gunners starting line-up during the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite Arsenal finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Saka enjoyed a breakout campaign as he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. He earned himself a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Bukayo Saka was an integral member of England's starting line-up during the course of Euro 2020, and helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the competition.

The 20-year-old is part of a core group of youngsters including the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Kieren Tierney, who are seen as Arsenal's future.

Arsenal's victory over West Ham could prove to be a major boost for the club

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal's victory over an in-form West Ham side was exactly what Mikel Arteta's side needed.

The Hammers have managed to claim victories over Chelsea and Liverpool this season and are seen as contenders for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have won four and lost three of their last seven games prior to their clash with David Moyes' side on Wednesday night. Arsenal have suffered defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been unable to overcome top-quality opposition this season.

A victory over West Ham United has helped the Gunners overtake the Hammers and climb up into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal will need to start getting results against the league's best teams if they are to secure a place in the top-four come the end of the season.

