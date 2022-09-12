"So far been a disaster" - Journalist says ex-Liverpool star has undoubtedly been the 'worst signing of the season'

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who joined AC Milan earlier this summer, has been labeled the worst signing of the season in Serie A by prominent journalist Alvise Cagnazzo.

Origi, who became a cult hero during his time at Anfield, ended his eight-year stint with Liverpool after last season. He netted 41 times and contributed 18 assists in 175 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, lifting six trophies in the process.

Since joining the Rossoneri on a free transfer, the 27-year-old has featured in just 81 minutes of action across four matches as a substitute.

In his column on Daily Mail, Cagnazzo shared his thoughts about Origi, who recently penned a four-year contract at San Siro.

He wrote:

"There is no doubt who the worst signing of the season has been in Serie A: Divock Origi. The Belgian left Liverpool hoping to finally nail down a starting spot at a top club, but his time at AC Milan has so far been a disaster."

He continued:

"Rather than catching the eye, the striker's first months in Italy have been plagued by bad luck and injuries, which limited his opportunities on Merseyside until his contract expired. At 27 years old, any player, especially a striker, should be at their peak. But Origi seems to already be on a downward curve in his career."

He added:

"In the Premier League, he contributed 22 goals and 10 assists in 107 games. In Italy, he risks those numbers being even worse and more similar to those of a midfielder rather than a centre forward. Milan may be beginning to think that they made a mistake signing Origi, who became one of the club's highest earners when he joined."

He concluded:

"The feeling is that Origi, who is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, has already lost opportunities to impress Pioli. The Milan boss is beginning to understand exactly why the striker was left free to leave Liverpool."

Origi is yet to open his account for Stefano Pioli's side.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez yet to find rhythm at his new club

After the departures of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, Liverpool paid a club-record fee of an initial £64 million to secure the services of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in June.

However, Nunez has failed to live up to expectations so far. He has registered two goals and an assist in five matches across all competitions. He has also missed three Premier League matches after being sent-off for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava