“So far, every big call of the Ratcliffe era has backfired” - Jamie Carragher warns Manchester United about sticking with Ruben Amorim

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned Manchester United that sticking with Ruben Amorim could backfire. The Portuguese head coach took charge as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November 2024, but failed to turn the Red Devils' season around.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Carragher pointed out that there will be doubts in the club's boardroom regarding Amorim.

"At some point during their post-season review of a dire campaign, someone in the Manchester United boardroom will need the courage to ask the toughest question: 'Did we appoint the wrong manager at the wrong time?'" said Carragher.

He continued:

"The much-anticipated tactical innovations, and development of younger players, have been non-existent. The only successful game-changing strategy Amorim has offered is throwing Harry Maguire up front for the final few minutes of European games."

Carragher added that the Red Devils are more sympathetic about the situation than ruthless.

"At most clubs, this would put his job in jeopardy. At United, the board appears to be more sympathetic than ruthless, but that will not last if there is no sign of improvement after a full pre-season," said Carragher.

He continued:

"So far, every big call of the Ratcliffe era has backfired. Ten Hag kept his job after a shock FA Cup final win. Amorim is likely to be backed after a shocking cup final performance. Once more, it feels like United are keeping the faith more in hope than expectation."

Ruben Amorim has lost 16 of his 41 games since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Will Manchester United sign Matheus Cunha this summer?

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are likely to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha despite losing the Europa League final, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils will not feature in Europe next season, which has raised doubts about the move.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that the 25-year-old is eager to move to Old Trafford.

"United already told Matheus Cunha that they are prepared to trigger the clause, so there will be no issues. And so I think it's going to be the first signing of the summer for United," said Romano.

He continued:

"And it's important to say that the player wanted this move, regardless of Champions League football or not, regardless of what happens in the Europa League final. Cunha wants to play for Manchester United, and my understanding is that he will play for Manchester United."

Matheus Cunha has 17 goals and six assists from 35 games this season.

