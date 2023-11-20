"So far, so good" - Liverpool star provides positive injury update after undergoing shoulder surgery

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has provided a positive injury update following a successful shoulder surgery. The right-back confirmed that his recovery is going well but refused to put a timeline on his potential return to the pitch.

Robertson hasn't represented Liverpool for over a month now. The defender was last seen in the Reds' jersey during the Premier League draw with Brighton on October 8, prior to picking up a shoulder injury on international duty with Scotland just a few days later.

The Scot has since undergone surgery for the injury and everything appears to be going very well. Robertson came out to watch Scotland's 3-3 draw with Norway in the Euro qualifiers yesterday, November 19, and seized the opportunity to discuss his recovery from injury. He told Viaplay Sports:

"I'm getting there, slowly and surely. Surgery was a success which was the main thing, no complications from it or anything like that."

He added:

"It's so far so good, three weeks since my surgery now so everything is progressing well, I have just got to take it bit by bit and week by week. Everything has went well up to this point and hopefully that continues. Hopefully, before we know it I'll be back on the grass."

When asked about his potential return, Robertson refused to give a date. The Liverpool star explained that he was taking it one step at a time. He said:

"I've not looked that far ahead yet. I'm just trying to take it week by week, I'm trying not to get frustrated, I'm not the best injured so I'm trying to take small wins every single week."

He added:

"I don't want to put a game in mind and then I don't make it or I come back before then. I am just taking it slowly but surely and then there will be a time to start pushing it and when that comes I'll try and get on the pitch as quickly as I can."

The Liverpool full-back signed a contract extension with the team in 2021 that sees him at the club till the summer of 2026.

Andrew Robertson's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

Despite his injury setback, Robertson remains a focal point in Jurgen Klopp's setup at Liverpool.

So far this season, the Scotsman has made eight appearances for the Reds in the Premier League, with all coming from the start. He's also played full 90 minutes in each of these games, amassing 720 minutes of playing time and recording one goal to his name.

After missing the last five weeks of action, the 29-year-old will be eager to return to the pitch. It remains to be seen when he'll make his highly anticipated return.