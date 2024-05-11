"So fun to watch" - Inter Miami star explains why MLS defenders are finding it impossible to stop Lionel Messi

Inter Miami defender Julian Gressel was all praises for Argentine legend Lionel Messi. The forward has been in sumptuous form ever since his return from injury, propelling the Herons to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.

Lionel Messi has been nothing short of exceptional for Inter Miami this season, emerging as the leading goalscorer and assist provider in MLS. His unparalleled skill set has left defenders across the league grappling with the challenge of containing him.

According to Miami defender Julian Gressel, MLS defenders are finding it increasingly difficult to thwart Messi's attacking prowess. The Argentine's ability to evade markers and anticipate his next move has rendered him virtually unstoppable, particularly with the Inter Miami squad now synchronizing with his playing style.

In a recent appearance on the Player/Manager podcast, Gressel shed light on the daunting task of defending against Messi. He said:

"As soon as he has that time and the edge and he runs at you and has players that understand where he is passing and, after that, he’s accelerating.

"In that moment, they’re just incredible plays and they’re so fun to watch. He’s done it so many times in his career and it’s just impossible to stop. Even when those balls aren’t 100% perfect, he’s still so hard to stop."

David Beckham explains the impact of signing Lionel Messi on MLS

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has emphasized the significance of Messi's arrival in MLS, both on and off the pitch. Beckham, who orchestrated Messi's signing with the Miami franchise until 2025, highlighted the transformative effect that the Argentine has had on the league.

Reflecting on Messi's influence while speaking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Beckham remarked:

"It's just that effect that Leo has on the game and the world. One of the reasons we wanted to bring him to America was to inspire the next generation. That was my plan. I obviously wanted to bring him for the player he is and the person he is."

"I played against him numerous times, actually twice thankfully, but I've been a fan of him and watched him for many years. And I always had the plan to bring the greatest player to ever play the game, in my opinion, to our team. Luckily, it happened."

Lionel Messi has 10 goals and nine assists in the league this season in eight games for the Miami outfit.