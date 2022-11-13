"So funny and always joking around" - Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli labels Tottenham star a 'really good player'

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has praised Tottenham Hotspur forward and Brazil teammate Richarlison for his ability on the pitch and his personality off it.

Martinelli has been a star performer for the Gunners this term, as Mikel Arteta's team lie five points clear at the top of the Premier League. His startling form has seen him earn a surprising call-up to the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup, with some incredible players competing against him.

Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, the Arsenal starlet was asked about Richarlison, who plays for arch-rivals Tottenham.

The former Everton man has missed a large portion of the season due to injury after joining Spurs in the summer. He has registered two goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions. However, he has also earned a call-up to Tite's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The attacking duo also played together during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where they won a gold medal. Martinelli said of Richarlison (as per The Boot Room):

“Everyone knows that he’s a very good player. I was in the Olympic Games with him. He was very important for us to win it. Yeah he’s a very good player. Everyone knows that."

He added:

“And off the pitch, he’s a very good guy as well. So funny, always joking around. And everyone in the team loves him as well.”

Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal star went off early against Wolves in the Premier League

Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 away in the Premier League on November 12. One negative from the match for the Gunners was Granit Xhaka going off early, but Arteta explained this was due to sickness.

Xhaka will play a key part of the Switzerland team heading to the FIFA World Cup. Arsenal manager Arteta has updated supporters on the midfielder's fitness, as he told Sky Sports (as per The Mirror):

"He wasn't feeling good, he was sick and he could not carry on. Unfortunately, we have another four players with the same symptoms. So, I don't know what exactly happened."

He added:

"There were a few players who were not feeling great but obviously make three or four substitutions at that period. The good thing is that under any context with difficultly, away from home every three days, [the players] still come here and manage to play well."

The Arsenal boss also expressed his delight with the 2-0 win over Wolves, as he explained:

"Today was about being very patient, the game they proposed made it difficult with very little space. It was frustrating because they were waiting on that mistake to catch us on the break. The speed, the purpose and the courage to take more initiative was much better in the second half and then they won the game."

