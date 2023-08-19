“So good it gave me a boner” – Gary Lineker makes hilarious remark to salute impressive skill from Manchester United superstar against Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker cracked a hilarious joke after watching Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes produce a moment of brilliance against Spurs.

Lineker watched on as Fernandes sent a sensational rabona towards Marcus Rashford in the first half of the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Spurs on Saturday (August 19). The Portuguese playmaker's trickery would go in vain, though, as his teammate's header flew high over the crossbar.

However, the Match of the Day presenter was stunned by Fernandes' skill as he tweeted:

"That rabona from Bruno was so good, it gave me a boner …. which is quite something at my age."

It was a cagey first half between Manchester United and Tottenham, with chances aplenty despite no goals at half-time. Spurs hit the woodwork twice while the Red Devils had several efforts, including one thata saw Fernandes head off target.

However, the United captain has been excellent throughout, threading balls across the field of play with ease. His rabona was a sight to behold and should have been finished off by Rashford.

Lineker would have put such a chance away, as he was one of the Premier League's most prolific forwards. He bagged 72 goals in 119 games for the Lilywhites.

Donny van de Beek misses Manchester United's trip to Tottenham due to potential transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Donny van de Beek wasn't selected in Manchester United's squad due to negotiations over an exit. The Dutch midfielder has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since arriving in 2020.

Van de Beek, 26, has featured just 60 times across competitions since arriving at the club three years ago. He sat out most of last season due to a serious knee injury.

The Dutchman returned for pre-season but has still not forged his way back into Erik ten Hag's side. He has been linked with a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Sociedad have ruled out Van de Beek's capture. They're instead concentrating on signing Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan.

Van de Beek has two years left in his contract with Manchester United. He spoke about his future during the pre-season and admitted that he could leave (via Manchester Evening News):

"For now, it's hard to say where my future is. I've come back now after injury, and I'm fit now, so I play my first minutes after training for a few weeks, so I try to push as hard as possible."

The former Ajax midfielder could be one to watch in the closing days of the summer transfer window. He appears to be way behind Mason Mount, Fernandes and Scott McTominay in the pecking order.