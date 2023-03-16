"So happy and thankful" - Georgina Rodriguez reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told her after they tragically lost their baby boy

In a trailer for her Netflix show, "Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina)", Georgina Rodriguez reveals how her partner Cristiano Ronaldo helped her recover after losing their baby boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez became parents to baby girl Bella Esmeralda in April 2022. However, Bella’s twin brother tragically passed away during childbirth.

In the second season of Georgina Rodriguez’s hit Netflix show “Soy Georgina,” she opens up about her traumatic experience. The latest trailer for the show shows Ronaldo and Georgina joyously holding up the twin’s sonogram, followed by separate pictures of the couple holding Bella in the hospital.

In the trailer, Georgina Rodriguez shares how she has coped with the loss of her baby boy and the role Cristiano Ronaldo played in helping her heal. She says:

“Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong.”

“Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda.”

She adds:

"He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’ My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful.”

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together for over six years. In an old interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Portugal icon revealed that wedding bells will ring sooner rather than later.

The nitty-gritty of the power couple’s relationship is set to be uncovered when the second season drops on Netflix on 24 March.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Liverpool fans for moment of “respect and compassion” following the death of his baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably absent when Manchester United took on their sternest rivals Liverpool at Anfield on 19 April 2022, shortly after the death of his son during childbirth. To show Ronaldo their support during a time of unimaginable loss, Liverpool fans sang their anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in the seventh minute and applauded for a whole minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Anfield and Liverpool fans for their support following the death of his newborn son, which was marked by applause on the seventh minute of their match against #MUFC

The then-Manchester United superstar was overwhelmed by the gesture and took to Instagram on April 21 to thank the Kop. He wrote:

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Ronaldo also accompanied footage of the grand gesture with the heartwarming caption.

