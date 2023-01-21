"So we know it’s a squad game" - Manchester United star opens up on his lack of game time under Erik ten Hag 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has seen his game time limited this season under Erik ten Hag. Maguire has made 15 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, eight of them as starters in the playing XI.

The Englishman, however, understands that it's a squad game and substitutes are just as important as starters for the team throughout the course of the season.

Speaking to United Daily, Maguire said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think subs throughout our season have been really important, They’ve scored some crucial goals, players have come on and had a big impact in the game. So we know it’s a squad game."

He added:

"Obviously everyone wants to start and everyone’s disappointed when they don’t start the games, but that’s the way it should be because we’re all footballers, we’re all competitive, we want to play football. But we’ve also got to be ready when we’re called upon."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Erik ten Hag doesn't do favoritisms. A ruthless manager restoring high standards at Manchester United. BOSS Dropped Rashford for oversleeping, dropped captain Maguire, dropped Martinez and Antony for fitness/tactical reasons despite being his expensive signings...Erik ten Hag doesn't do favoritisms. A ruthless manager restoring high standards at Manchester United. BOSS Dropped Rashford for oversleeping, dropped captain Maguire, dropped Martinez and Antony for fitness/tactical reasons despite being his expensive signings...Erik ten Hag doesn't do favoritisms. A ruthless manager restoring high standards at Manchester United. BOSS ❤️ https://t.co/mZjem1l9xa

The Manchester United captain further added that his side's fixtures throughout the season have been relentless. Hence, Erik ten Hag's side needs competition across positions in the team.

Maguire said:

“I think our fixture list from now until the end of the season is relentless, not much break, not much rest in between games. So I’m sure fresh legs will be used. And I think if you’re going to be a successful squad, it’s so important to have competition for places in each position, and I think we’ve got that in this team now.”

United are currently third in the Premier League table with 39 points on the board after 19 games. They are currently the only English team to be alive in four competitions at this point. They face Arsenal next in an away clash on Sunday, January 22.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the clash against Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are the only side to have defeated leaders Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Erik ten Hag was quizzed about whether he thought the Gunners would be leading the race for the Premier League title at this point in the season.

He said (via United's official website):

"In the moment we played, you could already see that the manager and coaching staff was already for a long time working on that team. You see really good structures in the team and I think that they even improved during the first half of the season. There is a really good spirit as well in that team.”

Sam 🔰 @united_sam05 The Fall and the Rise of Manchester United - 2022/23 so far The Fall and the Rise of Manchester United - 2022/23 so far 🎥🔴 https://t.co/xeuOpOvwsH

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes