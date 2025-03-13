“So Liverpool for me just ticks all the boxes for it" - Pundit believes PL star is more likely to join Reds than Arsenal

Former footballer turned pundit Shaka Hislop believes Fulham defender Antonee Robinson would be a better fit for Liverpool than Arsenal, given the Reds' need for a dynamic left-back.

Hislop argued that Liverpool's system and squad situation make them the ideal destination for the American international, while Arsenal already has sufficient options in that position.

Speaking about Robinson's qualities, Hislop highlighted his defensive ability and attacking contributions, likening him to Liverpool’s long-serving left-back Andrew Robertson. Hislop told ESPN:

“Who can be as good as Robertson was defensively? Who can be as good in terms of supporting the attack, providing assists? Antonee Robinson has certainly proven himself, proven that he can do that and cover the ground that would be needed in a Liverpool system.

“That’s the easy fit. For me, again, I don’t see Manchester City as a viable landing spot. I also don’t see Arsenal in all honesty. Given Myles Lewis-Skelly and his emergence. I know he’s only young, but 18 years old. But Calafiori also, who was signed last summer.

“So they have a player that they spent a lot of money to bring in last summer and a young talent coming through that Arteta would like to continue to develop. So for me, I think they’re already taken care of. They also have Zinchenko, but he is more for the Carabao Cup with the greatest respect.

“So they have numbers in that position. So I don’t feel that that’s their need. Arsenal have far greater needs than a left back, which we talk about regularly. So Liverpool for me just ticks all the boxes for it.”

Antonee Robinson has provided 10 assists in 29 appearances for Fulham this season.

''He’s built, he’s a proper unit'' – Liverpool target Antonee Robinson heaps praise on Arsenal starlet

Shaka Hislop has claimed that Antonee Robinson is a more realistic option for Liverpool and Arsenal due to the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly grew through the ranks at Arsenal and has been making waves in the senior team this season.

Of late, Robinson praised the Hale End graduate for his emergence at Arsenal this season. Robinson said (via TBR Football):

“It’s incredible to see. I mean, especially when they’ve just spent money on, you know, Calafiori coming in, like the fact that the manager’s done that, he’s fit, but he trusts this young lad to step in and play in general. Like you don’t see, it doesn’t happen often,’

“I think just overall in football, like it’s really hard for a manager to put a trust in like a 17, 18 year old. And then his performances, he’s been top. He’s built, he’s a proper unit. He hangs about with men completely comfortably and technically he looks really good.

“He’s got that little dirty bit. He’s got the dirty bit. And that’s the bit, I promise you, that can be all the difference sometimes, isn’t it? Is wanting the physical. You see how many times he’s kind of, he sees somebody coming and he’ll just step along them or alongside it and just go, no, and give them the little nudge. And I think that’ll do for me.”

Lewis-Skelly has scored and provided one assist for the Gunners this season.

