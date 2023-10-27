"So looking forward to that" – Mark Lawrenson predicts big scoreline for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 victory for the Reds in their Premier League contest against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday (October 29).

The Reds, who failed to secure a UEFA Champions League berth last season, are currently in fine form. They are fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 20 points from nine matches, most recently defeating city rivals Everton 2-0 in front of home crowd last Saturday (October 21).

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the domestic standings with 10 points from nine games. Steve Cooper's outfit have drawn four of their last five league matches, losing 2-0 to defending champions Manchester City earlier in September along the way.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson stated that he is excited to witness the Merseyside outfit in action against Forest. He wrote:

"I'll be at this game so looking forward to that. Jurgen Klopp's now got real competition for places and very few injuries. I think they'll rotate in the Europa League but Nottingham Forest are a good team who are really well coached under Steve Cooper but it's going to be Liverpool to win this one for me."

Liverpool, who have registered 10 victories in 13 games across competitions, have lost just once in their last 46 home league games. Since losing 2-1 to Leeds United at Anfield last October, they have won 13 matches and drawn thrice in their last 16 home league encounters.

Jurgen Klopp's team also has an upper hand over the Tricky Trees in the Premier League. They are unbeaten in their last 24 home league matches against Cooper's side, last losing 2-0 in February 1969.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails all of Reds' youth products after Toulouse victory

During Liverpool's 5-1 UEFA Europa League win over Toulouse on October 26, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp fielded seven academy products. Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones, youth stars Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Jarell Quansah, and James McConnell also played a part in the Reds' group-stage triumph.

Speaking after the European victory, Klopp shared his thoughts on the youngsters' involvement against Toulouse. He said (h/t The Echo):

"It is really nice, they all deserve it, massively. Luke had a long injury but had a really good year in Scotland last year, there was a lot of interest in the summer but I didn't blink for a moment. I think when our U23s are all together they are a super strong side."

After talking about Chambers, Klopp also opined on others' outings:

"There is another one knocking on the door with Calum. You could see he is a really exciting player and situations where he was maybe too excited but he has a real heart for football and James played a sensational pre-season for us. If Ben Doak had been available tonight, we would have given him minutes like Bobby Clark would have and Jarell Quansah too, we should not forget."

Liverpool, who are atop UEFA Europa League Group E with nine points from three games, relied on five different scorers to win against Toulouse. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each in their continental triumph.